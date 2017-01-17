Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Oil & Fats News

French food company Lesieur outlines expansion plans with €21.4m investment

FBR Staff Writer Published 17 January 2017

Avril Group’s subsidiary Lesieur has chalked out plans to modernize and develop its production facility and research center in northern France with an investment of over €21.4m.

The French food company, which produces and sells a range of vegetable oils, condiments and sauces, will spread the investment over three years at its facility in Coudekerque in the Nord department.

It has committed to allocate €17m funding for its edible oils packaging facility, €2.4m for its refining plant and €2m for its Research, Innovation and Development Center. The combined investment will cover its table oil and condiment sectors.

Lesieur general manager Romain NOUFFERT said: "We are proud to be driving a project that will offer future prospects for the facility and research center in Coudekerque that are so important to the history of Lesieur's presence in the region.

“By adopting cutting-edge equipment and methods, Lesieur Coudekerque will become a benchmark in terms of quality, flexibility and industrial innovation regarding both its recipes and packaging systems."

The objective of the investment as per Lesieur is to make necessary changes to its industrial facilities to give efficient response to the varying demands from consumers and customers alike. Simultaneously, it is also aimed to improving the  competitiveness of its operations.

Lesieur stated the investment will enable the facility for research, innovation and development to widen the scope of its work to all the products made from vegetable oils and proteins that are sourced by the oilseeds and proteins segment.

Avril Group has claimed to have devoted over €60m in modernizing the production plants of Lesieur in the last three years in mainland France including the new investment.

Avril CEO Jean-Philippe said: "This investment aims to make Coudekerque a cutting-edge industrial facility that can better respond to the demands of our customers and consumers. It wholly reflects Lesieur's ambition to remain the leader in its market, but also the unfailing commitment and know-how of the teams working in the facility and research center in Coudekerque.”

In January last year, the group opened a vegetable oil bottling and packaging plant in Bassens at an investment of €31m.

