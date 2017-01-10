Bunge to build new soybean processing plant in US

Global agribusiness and food company Bunge has announced plans to build a soybean processing plant to expand its production capacity in the eastern part of US.

The company said that the locations in Ohio and Indiana are under final consideration for the new facility.

The facility could be Bunge’s first new processing plant in the US in fifteen years.

Bunge North America oilseed value chain executive vice president Tim Gallagher said: “As we evaluate the long-term demand for soy products, we see the need to improve our asset footprint in the Eastern US, a key market.”

The firm plans to secure necessary approvals for the project after selecting the site. The facility is expected to go on line by the end of 2019.

Gallagher said: “A state-of-the-art facility in the Eastern Corn Belt that incorporates the latest productivity, safety and sustainability features combined with an increase in overall efficiency of our existing footprint will ensure Bunge can serve growing demand in the Southeastern US feed and export markets.”

Operating in over 40 countries with approximately 35,000 employees, Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide.

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, the company also mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies.

In August last year, Bunge entered into an agreement to acquire Cargill’s two oilseed processing plants and businesses in the Netherlands and France.

The acquisition was expected to enable Bunge to expand its global oilseed processing footprint into key Northern European markets.