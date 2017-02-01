Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Oil & Fats
Oil & Fats Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Oil & Fats
Oil & Fats News

Bon Appétit adopts TerraVia's Thrive algae oil

Published 01 February 2017

TerraVia and Bon Appétit Management Company have announced that Bon Appétit has adopted Thrive Culinary Algae Oil as its preferred oil, chosen for its unique combination of nutrition, culinary and sustainability benefits that align with the company's kitchen principles.

Bon Appétit Management Company operates more than 650 cafés in 33 states for corporations, universities, and specialty venues, including Google, University of Pennsylvania, and the Getty Center.

Thrive Algae Oil is available as a premium cooking oil in grocery stores and online through Amazon. The retail oil contains 75% less saturated fat and 25% more monounsaturated fat than olive oil.1

The foodservice offering has been expanded to meet the demanding needs of today's chefs, including a canola blend for high volume uses such as deep frying, created to deliver benefits in sustainability and nutrition while hitting the right economics for high volume outlets.

Fedele Bauccio, Founder and CEO of Bon Appétit, who is recognized as a pioneer of sustainable foodservice commented, "We love Thrive Algae Oil and have been testing it for a year now. Using Thrive Algae Oil, our chefs can create flavorful, nutritious meals, that are also healthy for the planet. We are excited to more broadly adopt this truly innovative, game changing oil across Bon Appétit."

TerraVia CEO Apu Mody said: "The leadership Bon Appétit has shown with its commitment to nutrition and sustainability is unparalleled.

"They lead by example in the care they put into the food they serve to their guests every day. Their deep commitment directly aligns with TerraVia's mission to use algae, the mother of all plants to deliver the world's healthiest oils and ingredients with the lowest impact on our planet's scarce resources."

Bon Appétit is a sector of Compass Group, the world's largest food service provider serving 4 billion meals a year in around 50 countries across sectors as diverse as corporate and college campuses, senior living, military operations and hospitals.

TerraVia and Compass Group, through its specialty purchasing division, Foodbuy, recently entered a supply agreement appointing TerraVia as a preferred food oil provider to Compass guests nationwide.

This commercial deal with Compass Group is designed to give TerraVia national distribution of its Thrive Algae Oil, making it available to restaurants and foodservice operators across the country. Thrive Algae Oil is expected to be distributed across Compass Group's various segments.

Since Compass and Foodbuy work with major distributors like Sysco, the partnership is expected to give Thrive Algae Oil a presence in warehouses across the country and significantly expand distribution by making it available to restaurants, hotels and other food service operations across the US.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Oil & Fats

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Oils and Fats
Oil & Fats News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Neogen Europe - The People Behind Food Safety and Security The consistent and significant growth of Neogen Europe since the company was established 14 years ago has seen it become a leading supplier of innovative food safety products in Europe. Condiments & Ingredients > Oil & Fats > Suppliers Walter Rau - Margarines, Spreads, Edible Fats and Oils We, the company of Walter Rau Neusser Öl & Fett AG, have our origin over a hundred years ago. Ever since then you, the customer and consumer, have been at the centre of our activities. Using the most up-to-date processing and in accordance with an integrated QM system we turn carefully selected vegetable raw materials into high-grade functional oils and fats. Nowadays when developing new products we not only attach importance to the ideal functionality of our products but in particular to finding an all-embracing solution as well. Condiments & Ingredients > Oil & Fats > Suppliers Oxford Instruments - High Technology Instrumentation Oxford Instruments designs, supplies and supports high-technology instrumentation with a focus on research and industrial applications. Innovation has been the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success for over 50 years, and its strategy is to effect the successful commercialisation of these ideas by bringing them to market in a timely and customer-focused fashion. Condiments & Ingredients > Oil & Fats > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Oil & Fats > Suppliers

Oil & Fats Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.